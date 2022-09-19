Amitabh Bachchan has a new address? Actor buys 12,000 sqft flat in Mumbai. Details here1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 08:11 PM IST
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been investing in properties even at the age of 79. The actor has recently bought a new house in the Four Bungalows area of Mumbai. The flat that Amitabh Bachchan has bought is on the 31st floor of the Parthenon Building in Four Bungalows area.