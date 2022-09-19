Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been investing in properties even at the age of 79. The actor has recently bought a new house in the Four Bungalows area of Mumbai. The flat that Amitabh Bachchan has bought is on the 31st floor of the Parthenon Building in Four Bungalows area.

The entire flat is reportedly 12,000 square feet. Amitabh Bachchan has bought this property but he currently lives in Jalsa Bungalow. Does it mean that his new address would be in Four Bungalows area?

According to a report, Amitabh Bachchan has bought the Four Bungalows property for investment. The cost of the property is also not known yet.

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier bought a property worth ₹31 crore in 2021. He had bought this house in 2020 but had its registry done in 2021. According to his registry, Amitabh Bachchan paid ₹62 lakh stamp duty for this property.

Another property he bought is just behind his Jalsa house and is said to be worth more than ₹50 crore. The actor has also bought a property back in 2013. He also has a bungalow named Pratiksha.

The report mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan, in 2021, rented out the ground floor of his bungalow Ammu and Vats in Juhu to the State Bank of India (SBI) from where he earns a certain amount. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has rented out his duplex house in Andheri to Kriti Sanon.

The duplex house is on the 27th and the 28th floor in the Atlantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. The house has four parking lots. A Moneycontrol report said that the rent for the duplex unit is ₹10 lakh per month for two years.