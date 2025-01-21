Amitabh Bachchan made 168% profit after selling Mumbai's luxury duplex apartment. The luxury property includes spacious living areas and extensive parking, in addition to its prime location and modern amenities.

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's legendary actor popularly known as Big B, is in the limelight after he recently made a real estate transaction. Amitabh Bachchan sold his 'The Atlantis' property which is a residential project built by Crystal Group in Oshiwara. The property is located in a society spread across 1.55 acres that comprises 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor sold his duplex apartment located in Mumbai's Oshiwara for a whopping ₹83 crore, Square Yards reported citing property registration documents.

Notably, Oshiwara is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location which is situated in western Mumbai. Located near the Lokhandwala Complex, the place offers Mumbai Metro and road connectivity and is a seamless blend of urban convenience and modern living.

Features of the premium duplex apartment Spanning a built-up area of 529.94 sq. m (5,704 sq. ft) and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq. ft (481.75 sq. m), the premium duplex apartment features a spacious terrace measuring 445.93 sq. m (4,800 sq. ft). Besides this, the apartment offers six mechanized car parking spaces.

A stamp duty of ₹4.98 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000 were incurred during the transaction. Furthermore, IGR registration documents suggest that Amitabh Bachchan bought the duplex apartment for ₹31 crore in April 2021. This implies significant capital gain was made through this deal, indicating a remarkable 168% increase in value.

IGR lease documents reveal that this apartment was rented out to Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for a monthly rent of ₹10 lakh and a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh.