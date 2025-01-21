Hello User
Business News/ News / Amitabh Bachchan makes 168% profit after selling luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai: This is how much he sold it for

Amitabh Bachchan makes 168% profit after selling luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai: This is how much he sold it for

Written By Fareha Naaz

Amitabh Bachchan made 168% profit after selling Mumbai's luxury duplex apartment. The luxury property includes spacious living areas and extensive parking, in addition to its prime location and modern amenities.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan made 168% capital gain after selling Mumbai's luxury duplex apartment.

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's legendary actor popularly known as Big B, is in the limelight after he recently made a real estate transaction. Amitabh Bachchan sold his ‘The Atlantis’ property which is a residential project built by Crystal Group in Oshiwara. The property is located in a society spread across 1.55 acres that comprises 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor sold his duplex apartment located in Mumbai's Oshiwara for a whopping 83 crore, Square Yards reported citing property registration documents.

Notably, Oshiwara is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location which is situated in western Mumbai. Located near the Lokhandwala Complex, the place offers Mumbai Metro and road connectivity and is a seamless blend of urban convenience and modern living.

Features of the premium duplex apartment

Spanning a built-up area of 529.94 sq. m (5,704 sq. ft) and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq. ft (481.75 sq. m), the premium duplex apartment features a spacious terrace measuring 445.93 sq. m (4,800 sq. ft). Besides this, the apartment offers six mechanized car parking spaces.

A stamp duty of 4.98 crore and registration charges of 30,000 were incurred during the transaction. Furthermore, IGR registration documents suggest that Amitabh Bachchan bought the duplex apartment for 31 crore in April 2021. This implies significant capital gain was made through this deal, indicating a remarkable 168% increase in value.

IGR lease documents reveal that this apartment was rented out to Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for a monthly rent of 10 lakh and a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh.

This deal follows three commercial property purchases by Big B in the last year. The commercial properties, located in in Mumbai’s Andheri West, spanned a carpet area of 8,429 square feet for nearly 60 crore, FloorTap.com reported citing documents.

