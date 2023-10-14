Amitabh Bachchan wants designation changed from anchor to marriage counselor on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Why?
Contestant Rachana Rustagi from New Delhi was on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan and shared her some marital problems with Big B
Bollywood superstar and host of the popular television game show Amitabh Bachchan has a request for the channel -- change his designation from host to marriage counselor! The remark made in jest came after a contestant on the show sought Bachchan's intervention in her husband's behaviour.