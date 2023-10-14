Contestant Rachana Rustagi from New Delhi was on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan and shared her some marital problems with Big B

Bollywood superstar and host of the popular television game show Amitabh Bachchan has a request for the channel -- change his designation from host to marriage counselor! The remark made in jest came after a contestant on the show sought Bachchan's intervention in her husband's behaviour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Contestant Rachana Rustagi from New Delhi was on the latest episode of KBC and shared her some marital problems with the octegenerian. The homemaker made it to the hot seat after winning the fastest finger first challenge and won her way till the ₹160,000 lakh question, post which she quit after running out of all lifelines.

During the course of the show, Rustagi, complained about her husband being a miser. She begins by telling Bachchan her husband is here on all expense paid trip due to KBC, but has never taken her out. To this Bachchan jested at the camera, "The channel needs to change the designation from anchor to marriage counselor. Everyone shares their marital problems on the show." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Big B then advises the husband to start spending money on his wife to which the husband, Ravi, responded saying they have been on a Europe trip. Rachana however defended herself because the foreign trip was sponsored by a bank and the husband himself never spends on her.

To this the actor then advised: "Prepare a card with 'I love you' with a heart and arrow and a rose, and write 'hello darling, I want to take you to Europe, you can spend on what you want, thank you so much, all my love.. Ravi'; and then take her on a trip."

Among the questions Rustagi faced include the ₹1,000 one - Complete the phrase: Aage Huan, peeche _____. Answer: Khai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

₹10,000 - Which of these is found on the rose plant but not on the tulsi plant? Answer: Thorns.

₹40,000 - Which language is being spoken in this clip from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? Answer: Spanish (Lifeline: Audience Poll).

The ₹320,000 question which stumped Rachana was - Which of these names is that of a ruler of the Khalji dynasty? Answer: Jalaluddin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

