Amitabh Kant joins Canada’s Fairfax as adviser after stepping down as India’s G20 Sherpa

New Delhi: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has hired India’s former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as a senior adviser, as the Canadian investment firm looks to tap more opportunities in India.

Kant’s track record in transformative government initiatives related to economic development, innovation, and sustainable growth will benefit Fairfax’s long-term investment approach in India, the company said.

Fairfax expects to participate in and benefit from India’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiatives towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, transitioning from a $4 trillion economy to a $30 trillion-plus powerhouse, the investment firm said in a statement.

“In this context, leveraging Kant’s extensive experience in spearheading large-scale development initiatives spanning digital infrastructure, urban renewal, industrial reforms, and tourism, is expected to bring significant value to Fairfax and its affiliates,” the company said in its statement.

Fairfax Financial Holdings is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and associated investment management through subsidiaries.

Fairfax and its affiliate Fairfax India Holdings Corp. have invested in infrastructure, urbanisation, financial services, logistics, and mobility in India, said the firm, which has backed Go Digit General Insurance Ltd and Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

After stepping down as India’s G20 Sherpa earlier this month, Kant said in a social media post on 16 June that he looked forward to India’s transformational journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by supporting free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions, as Mint reported.

As India’s G20 Sherpa, Kant was instrumental in forging consensus among world leaders in 2023 during India’s G20 presidency for the signing of the ‘New Delhi declaration’ despite sharp geopolitical rifts.

Fairfax said Kant has demonstrated an ability to unify diverse stakeholders around common development goals. Previously, as chief executive of NITI Aayog, the Indian government think tank, Kant was a driving force behind the aspirational districts programme, which uplifted some of India’s most disadvantaged regions, Fairfax said.

