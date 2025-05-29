G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant calls for more Indian foundational AI models
Summary
India's linguistic diversity is likely to play a major role in solving global issues in the sector, country's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant says.
India must build more foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models as these are likely to solve multifaceted issues, according to the country’s G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant.
