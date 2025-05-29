G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant calls for more Indian foundational AI models

India must build more foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models as these are likely to solve multifaceted issues, according to the country’s G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant.

India's linguistic diversity is likely to play a major role in solving global issues in the sector, Kant said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

“What we did in digital public infrastructure is that we used open source, open API, globally interoperable models and those models will be the way forward for us. Therefore, India must build its foundational model," said Kant at the summit.

“I believe India will provide these foundational models for many areas which have challenges for the world. How to improve learning outcomes, health outcomes and nutritional standards, etc. India will use its 22 languages and thousands of dialects to find solutions to many of the challenges of the world. Indian startups will do some pathbreaking work in this area," he added.

He also said the central government had laid a foundation to boost business-led growth and called for states to implement reforms for the ease of doing business.

Kant also stressed that alternative dispute resolution methods such as arbitration and mediation, which are swifter forms of delivery of justice, need to be used widely, as they increase the ease of doing business.

Kant also stressed that quality control orders (QCOs) must be used rationally to ensure Indian industry can grow.

Reducing QCOs can potentially reduce compliance costs, strengthen supply chains and remove bureaucratic hurdles, as these certifications require businesses to go through additional procedures between manufacturing and selling their products.

The ease of doing business is a critical facet of the economy, as it acts as a reference for foreign and domestic investment. The World Bank's now-discontinued Doing Business Report considered multiple factors for countries and measured the ease in securing land, tax compliance, as well as enforcement of contracts, among other things, to map the ease of doing business in an economy.

India's rank in the annual Doing Business report improved to 77 in 2019, compared to 100 in the previous year.

Kant also stated that the Indian tourism industry could be a potential driver for growth, as it can act as India's soft power. “We need to roll out a massive Incredible India campaign to attract tourism in a big way. This is India’s soft power. It has a huge multiplier effect in terms of jobs and can create millions of jobs. States must drive the tourism sector as the driver of growth," he said.