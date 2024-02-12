Amity School in Delhi receives bomb threat email, probe on. Details here

Amity School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar area on 12 February received bomb threat email, news agency ANI has reported. As per the Delhi Police, investigation on this is currently underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Delhi Police, an email was received this morning at around 3.10 am regarding a bomb threat. "A thorough checking of the school premises is being done but nothing suspicious has been found yet, Police said.

Earlier this month, Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram had received a bomb threat mail. According to the PTI news agency, DPS RK Puram received an email about two bombs on the premises after which the administration immediately informed the police. The school was immediately vacated and a search operation was launched. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram also received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax. In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last one on April 12, 2023, via email. The first one was over the phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.

On 11 February, an was FIR was registered against an unknown person who sent a threat mail to the office of the US consulate general in Mumbai. As per the report, in the email, the unknown sender identified himself as an absconding US citizen, the police informed. The accused in the email threatened to blow up the American consulate and kill all US citizens working there. Earlier this month, Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room had received a threat message from an unknown person. According to the cops, the message said that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Prior to that, several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking news story. More details awaited)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!