Ammonia gas leak at Balasore factory, over 25 workers ill, some critical

Ammonia gas leak at Balasore factory, over 25 workers ill, some critical1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
- Over 25 workers were hospitalised after ammonia gas leaked at a factory in Balasore, Odisha
More than 25 workers fell ill and many were critical after ammonia gas leaked at a factory in Odisha’s Balasore. The factory is a prawn processing plant, which is owned by the son of a former MP of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Rabindra Jena.
The incident happened around 7 pm. All the workers who fell ill have been taken to a hospital. Some factory workers have been shifted to the Khantapada community health centre, others were rushed to Balasore Hospital for their treatment. No casualty has been reported so far.
Police said that condition of nine workers is said to be critical as they reportedly inhaled more ammonia gas.
The police have not shared any more details regarding the incident. Nobody has been detained so far over the incident.
(More details will be updated when they are shared)
