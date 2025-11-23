India moves to curb antibiotic use in animals, OTC buys to check drug resistance
India has launched AMR 2.0, a national action plan for 2025-2029 to combat antibiotic misuse in human and animal health. The strategy aims to phase out non-therapeutic antibiotic use, enforce prescription-only access, and enhance awareness to tackle the rising threat of drug-resistant infections.
New Delhi: India has unveiled its next-generation national action plan on antimicrobial resistance (AMR 2.0) for 2025-2029, to curb misuse of antibiotics across human and animal health as drug-resistant infections emerge as a major national health threat. The plan focusses on phasing out non-therapeutic antibiotic use in livestock, fisheries and agriculture and tightening prescription-only access. The strategy aims to protect the effectiveness of life-saving drugs.