Amrit Udyan to reopen for one month from August 16: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will reopen for visitors from August 16, for the second time in the year, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. Amrit Udyan was opened this year from January 29 to March 31 under the Udyan Utsav-I. It was visited by more than 10 lakh people.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}