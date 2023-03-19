Amritpal Singh changed routes during chase, reached a one-lane link road to divert cops, says DIG1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:32 PM IST
- Reports claim Amritpal changed vehicles to dodge the police and also dumped his mobile phone during the chase.
Amid the hunt for Khalistani sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has gain momentum in Punjab, DIG Swapan Sharma on 19 March said Amritpal changed his routes several times during the chase and reached a one-lane link road of 12 to 13km.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×