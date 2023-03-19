Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Amritpal Singh changed routes during chase, reached a one-lane link road to divert cops, says DIG

Amritpal Singh changed routes during chase, reached a one-lane link road to divert cops, says DIG

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march to instil a sense of security among the residents amid a search operation to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is currently on the run, in Amritsar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

  • Reports claim Amritpal changed vehicles to dodge the police and also dumped his mobile phone during the chase.

Amid the hunt for Khalistani sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has gain momentum in Punjab, DIG Swapan Sharma on 19 March said Amritpal changed his routes several times during the chase and reached a one-lane link road of 12 to 13km.

Adding more, Sharma said that six-seven motorbikes crashed into Amritpal Singh's car helping him to escape, while other riders were to divert the cops.

According to the DIG, four people, including Amritpal Singh, were there in the car and are currently untraceable.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh was first seen in the Shahkot area. When Singh's cavalcade was first intercepted at Harike, he took a U-turn and drove under a flyover and entered the Doba region leading to the one-lane link road.

DIG Sharma, on being asked if Singh is hiding in Punjab or already left the state, he denied to share any information citing it as intelligence-based operation.

Apart from this, the police is also looking at a possibility if Amritpal was planning to escape to Canada via Nepal, as his wife applied for a Canada visa.

Earlier in the day, in the cat-and-mouse chase between the Punjab Police and Amritpal Singh, internet services were suspended. Despite the chase for hours, Amritpal managed to give the cops a slip.

Reports claim Amritpal changed vehicles to dodge the police and also dumped his mobile phone during the chase. Meanwhile, police have arrested at least 78 arrests of the Waris Punjab De workers and seized weapons.

Seven persons who were arrested in connection with 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh brought to court in Beas, Punjab, according to news agency ANI. Police also conducted a flag march in Amritsar, Mohali, Batala and Jalandhar.

With PTI inputs.

