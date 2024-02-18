Amritpal Singh's NSA Cell in Dibrugarh Jail faces major security breach. Details here
Amritpal Singh and associates were arrested by Punjab Police and charged under National Security Act. They are incarcerated in Dibrugarh central jail, a historic and secure facility. A recent security breach involved unauthorized electronic devices in the jail's NSA cell.
In a major security breach, several electronic gadgets were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at the highly secure Dibrugarh Jail in Assam on 17 February. Among the detenues are 10 members of the radical group 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), a pro-Khalistani outfit, including its chief Amritpal Singh and one of his uncles.
After 36 days of manhunt, Punjab Police had succeeded in arresting radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh in April 2023. Nine of Amritpal's close aides, including Papalpreet Singh and Daljeet Singh Kalsi, are also in the same jail and charged under the stringent National Security Act. Dibrugarh jail is well-fortified prison which was used to hold top militants during the peak of ULFA militancy in Assam, report by Hindustan Times stated. Dibrugarh central jail is considered the most secure prison in the state and one of the oldest prisons in northeast India. It was constructed in 1859-60 by the British on 15.54 acres of land. It is one of the oldest and well-fortified prisons, officials had told PTI in April. Another reason why Amritpal and his aides were sent to Assam Jail was likely the language barrier which prevents the accused from connecting with other inmates and the jail staff, sources said had told NDTV.
