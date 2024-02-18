In a major security breach, several electronic gadgets were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at the highly secure Dibrugarh Jail in Assam on 17 February. Among the detenues are 10 members of the radical group 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), a pro-Khalistani outfit, including its chief Amritpal Singh and one of his uncles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The director general of Assam Police, GP Singh, took to his official handle X to confirm about the breach and said that a search operation led to the recovery of numerous unauthorised items, including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch, among others from the NSA cell. He stated further that all the recovered items were lawfully seized by the jail staff and the source of these items was currently under investigation.

"Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place in the NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff searched the premises of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to the recovery of a smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones & speakers and a smart watch, which were lawfully seized by Jail staff. The source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction are being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence," the Assam DGP posted from his X handle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports have suggested that the Jail has never had prison break incident in its nearly 170-year history. Such an incident reported from Dibrugarh is a cause of concern.

After 36 days of manhunt, Punjab Police had succeeded in arresting radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh in April 2023. Nine of Amritpal's close aides, including Papalpreet Singh and Daljeet Singh Kalsi, are also in the same jail and charged under the stringent National Security Act. Dibrugarh jail is well-fortified prison which was used to hold top militants during the peak of ULFA militancy in Assam, report by Hindustan Times stated. Dibrugarh central jail is considered the most secure prison in the state and one of the oldest prisons in northeast India. It was constructed in 1859-60 by the British on 15.54 acres of land. It is one of the oldest and well-fortified prisons, officials had told PTI in April. Another reason why Amritpal and his aides were sent to Assam Jail was likely the language barrier which prevents the accused from connecting with other inmates and the jail staff, sources said had told NDTV.

