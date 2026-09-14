Amtrak Trains Between Boston, New York Disrupted Due to Flooding

(Bloomberg) -- Nearly all Amtrak trains between New York and Boston were canceled Sunday after flash flooding left high water and debris along the route.

“Due to flooding near New Haven, CT, train service has been disrupted while railroad crews inspect the affected tracks and ensure it is safe for trains to operate,” Amtrak wrote in a social media post, referring to tracks owned and operated by Metro-North Commuter Railroad Company, a suburban commuter rail service part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

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Several flash flood warnings were issued Sunday for parts of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, indicating flooding was either imminent or already occurring.

More than a dozen scheduled trains were canceled after multi-hour delays, according to Amtrak’s website. Several trains between Philadelphia and New York were also affected. Only the first two trains departing from New York on Sunday reached Boston, per Amtrak’s train status tool. As of 8:30 p.m. New York time on Sunday, service was still suspended.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the service suspension early Sunday as heavy rain hit the region. “Please stay alert, use caution, avoid flooded roadways, and never attempt to drive through standing water,” Lamont wrote in a social media post.

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Amtrak said affected passengers may be offered alternate transportation between some stations as conditions allow. Customers whose travel plans are disrupted will be contacted about delays, cancelations and other arrangements, the railroad said.

Amtrak carried a record 34.5 million passengers in fiscal 2025 after adding routes and expanding capacity. The railroad also collected a record $2.7 billion in ticket revenue, then-President Roger Harris said in a Bloomberg Television interview in November.

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