Amul hikes milk prices by 2 per litre

“It is worthwhile to note that in the last 1.5 years Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category. Since then, due to a rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, the overall cost of operation has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of ₹45 to ₹50 per kg fat which is more than 6% over previous year. Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," GCMMsaid.