Amy Jackson, English actress and model, recognised for her work in Indian films, grabbed attention recently due to her transformed appearance, which led fans to draw comparisons to Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

Also read: MotoGP, UP International Trade Show: Noida police issues revised traffic advisory. Details here

Beyond her work in the film industry, Jackson is also known for her philanthropic endeavours. She serves as a patron for charities like "The Sneha Sargar Orphanage for girls" and has been an ambassador for PETA since 2016.

Amy Jackson's career in the Indian film industry began when she landed the lead role in the Tamil-language period drama Madrasapattinam (2010), directed by A. L. Vijay. Since then, she has become a familiar face in the industry, with her roles in films like Singh Is Bliing (2015) and 2.0 (2018), reported groundreport.