Amy Jackson, English actress and model, recognised for her work in Indian films, grabbed attention recently due to her transformed appearance, which led fans to draw comparisons to Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

Jackson has appeared in more than fifteen films and made her US debut in 2017 with Warner Brothers' television production of DC Comics' Supergirl as Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl, shared a series of photos from a recent outing with her boyfriend Ed Westwick on Instagram. Her altered look, featuring prominent cheekbones and light eyes, prompted many fans to comment on her resemblance to Cillian Murphy.

The transformation was so striking that fans named Jackson as Murphy's doppelganger, with comments on her Instagram post's stating, “Why do i see cilan murphy." Another comment reads, “Cilian Murphy doppelgänger, can’t unsee this." One of the user commented, "Tommy Shelby looks good in red," referring to Murphy's character in the popular series Peaky Blinders. Another contrasted her with Oppenheimer stating, “Oppenheimer girl version." A user remarked, “ Dont be cillian .you are amy the most prettiest girl i ever show in screen."

Beyond her work in the film industry, Jackson is also known for her philanthropic endeavours. She serves as a patron for charities like "The Sneha Sargar Orphanage for girls" and has been an ambassador for PETA since 2016.

Amy Jackson's career in the Indian film industry began when she landed the lead role in the Tamil-language period drama Madrasapattinam (2010), directed by A. L. Vijay. Since then, she has become a familiar face in the industry, with her roles in films like Singh Is Bliing (2015) and 2.0 (2018), reported groundreport.