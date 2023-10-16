An Israeli Painter’s Broad-Minded Brush
SummaryWhen Hamas attacked, I thought of Tal Mazliach, whom I visited last year on her kibbutz next to Gaza.
Ever since Hamas’s barbaric invasion of Israel on Oct. 7—a Shabbat morning that also happened to herald the end of the Jewish holiday of Succoth and fell one day after the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the 1973 Yom Kippur War (the symbolism runneth over)—I have been thinking of Tal Mazliach. A gifted artist and magical woman, she lives in a two-room house in Kfar Aza, one of the southern kibbutzim close to Gaza that were attacked.