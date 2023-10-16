An Israeli Painter’s Broad-Minded Brush

I discovered the artist’s work, which is in many collections in Israel, at the Alon Segev gallery in Tel Aviv. I have often thought Israeli artists are overlooked internationally, in part because Israel is frequently treated like a canceled entity whose art is suspect, and I always go gallery-hopping when in the country. Tal’s paintings, with their bold colors and childlike hieroglyphic-style markings, immediately captivated me. They reminded me of the paintings and drawings of Outsider Artists like Henry Darger and Jimmy Lee Sudduth, who are untrained and work outside the usual artistic conventions. She filled the canvas to its edges in a way that was reminiscent of the Outsiders’ horror vacui (fear of empty spaces) and included much repetition of images. Her figures, including dolls, other toys and body parts, were sprinkled with black dots, like a graphic form of measles, which I later learned represented Tal’s own rare skin disease, nevus, and were a tribute to the idea of human differences. She also frequently uses the colors of the Palestinian flag—green, white and red—in her paintings. One of Tal’s main concerns is Otherness, psychological and physical, and how to de-Other the perceived enemy, whether Arab or Israeli.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}