Anaconda shooting: Who is Michael ‘Mike’ Brown, suspect in Owl bar mass tragedy?

A devastating mass shooting at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana, claimed four lives, leaving the community in shock and under lockdown on August 1 (Friday). The suspect, 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown, remains at large, triggering a widespread manhunt.

What happened at the Owl Bar? At approximately 10:30 AM on August 1, gunfire erupted at the Owl Bar, located at 819 E 3rd Street in Anaconda’s Goosetown neighborhood. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) reported four fatalities, and the scene was quickly secured by law enforcement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed the incident, with support from Anaconda Police, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as police flooded the area. Anaconda was placed on lockdown, with residents instructed to stay indoors and avoid Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road west of the city, where the suspect was last spotted.

Law enforcement personnel respond to a reported shooting in Anaconda, Mont., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Official response Montana Governor Greg Gianforte expressed his condolences stating, “Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy,” as reported by USA Today. The DCI is leading the investigation, with federal agencies assisting. Victim identities and specific details remain undisclosed as the case develops.

Who Is Michael ‘Mike’ Paul Brown? Michael Paul Brown, also known as ‘Mike,’ is a 45-year-old Anaconda resident. Authorities describe him as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans, and an orange bandana. Brown is considered armed and extremely dangerous, with police advising the public to avoid contact and report sightings to 911.

What’s next in the manhunt? Brown was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup truck with Montana license plates DTY493, heading west on Stumptown Road. A SWAT team cleared his Anaconda home, as noted by the Granite County Sheriff’s Office in a follow-up X post, but he remains at large. Helicopters, drones, and K9 units are aiding the search.

The search for Michael Brown continues. Residents are advised to avoid the Stumptown area and remain cautious. Law enforcement is working tirelessly to uncover the motive and bring Brown to justice. This heartbreaking event has left Anaconda mourning.