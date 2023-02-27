Analysis: Thales’s hiring plan shows resilient Europe aerospace, defense sector
- Aerospace-and-defense company joins Europe’s Airbus and French aerospace-industry supplier Safran in outlining plans to increase headcount
France’s Thales SA is planning to hire more than 12,000 employees this year, underscoring the resilience of aerospace and defense at a time when corporations in other industries are trimming jobs amid concerns about a slowing economy.
France’s Thales SA is planning to hire more than 12,000 employees this year, underscoring the resilience of aerospace and defense at a time when corporations in other industries are trimming jobs amid concerns about a slowing economy.
The aerospace-and-defense company said Monday that it plans to add 5,500 employees in France, 1,050 in U.K., 600 in Australia, 550 in India and 540 in the U.S. Overall, Thales will be hiring more than 12,000 people this year, after adding 11,500 workers in 2022.
The aerospace-and-defense company said Monday that it plans to add 5,500 employees in France, 1,050 in U.K., 600 in Australia, 550 in India and 540 in the U.S. Overall, Thales will be hiring more than 12,000 people this year, after adding 11,500 workers in 2022.
Thales joins European plane maker Airbus SE and French aerospace-industry supplier Safran SA in outlining plans to increase headcount. Airbus said last month that it would recruit more than 13,000 staffers this year to meet surging aircraft and travel demand. Meanwhile, Safran expects to add some 12,000 workers this year.
Germany’s Rheinmetall AG is also increasing its headcount.
“In connection with the additional production of medium-caliber ammunition in Germany, for example, we have an increase in personnel in the mid-double-digit range," a spokesman for Rheinmetall told The Wall Street Journal, though he declined to provide further details.
Earlier this month, the defense company won an order for 300,000 rounds of ammunition for the Gepard tank that the German Defense Ministry placed on behalf of Ukraine, and the company is adding capacity to produce that ammunition at a plant in Germany.
“Given that all the sector is still in COVID recovery mode, I’d expect all companies to launch significant hiring plans," Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie told The Wall Street Journal. Labor remains the key issue for aerospace and defense due to training rather than hiring volumes at this point in the recovery, she said.
Thales said 40% of new hires would be in research and development for software and systems engineering, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, with 20% going to industrial operations such as supply chains, electronics and mechanical production.
“The hiring spree certainly reflects the positive prospect across both aerospace and defense," Bernstein’s George Zhao said. Airbus aims to increase production across its aircraft program, while companies like Thales have seen orders surge, he said.
“We’ve seen this across the sector," Mr. Zhao added.
The hiring spree in aerospace and defense stands in stark contrast with the wave of departures in other industries, including technology, financial services and autos, among others. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is eliminating roughly 12,000 jobs. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is cutting 3,200 jobs, while Ford Motor Co. is slashing 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years.