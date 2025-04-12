Anand Mahindra advocates for Shenzhen-like city in India; netizens say ‘Noida is the right choice’

Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, recently suggested that it's time for a Shenzhen equivalent city in India. Ranked as an Alpha city by the Globalization and World Cities Research Network, the metropolis located in Guangdong province of China, is known as one of the largest economies in the world.

Making an interesting remark, he recommended that it's time for a Silicon Valley alike city in India. The business tycoon's social media post on X states, It’s time for a Shenzhen equivalent city in India…." This a points to the need of a competitive city like Shenzhen, which is China’s tech and manufacturing powerhouse.

Thus, it's time for an Indian city to come into play and learn from China’s Silicon Valley famous for its rapid urban and industrial development. Known as one of the largest financial centres in the world which generates massive scientific research output and GDP, Shenzhen is a hotspot for numerous national and international events.

Netizen reaction to Anand Mahindra's statement Netizens strongly reacted to Anand Mahindra’s call for a Shenzhen-like city in India as several city suggestions flooded the internet. Cities like Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Machilipatnam caught the spotlight.

A user wrote, “Noida is the right choice to be pushed as a Shenzhen equivalent for India, It has everything available from vast electronics manufacturing system to components ecosystem to semiconductor research presence.” Another user remarked, “I think Machilipatnam in AP has the similarities of Shenzhen, China. It's on the east coast, in the middle of the country, next to amaravathi, vast human resources who want to transform from agri to other sectors, ready to switch. A similar case of how Shenzhen brought up.”

A third user stated, “A Shenzhen-like city in India is indeed overdue. Bengaluru, with its tech ecosystem and companies like Infosys, is a strong contender, but to rival Shenzhen’s $450B GDP, we need more: robust Special Economic Zones, improved infrastructure, and a stronger focus on STEM education. Dholera SIR, with its strategic planning since 2009, could also be a game-changer if execution accelerates.”

A fourth user wrote, “Pune can be India’s Shenzhen! With its thriving IT hubs like Hinjewadi, skilled talent pool, and solid infra, Pune’s ready to lead as a tech-manufacturing hub.”

Billie Jean King Cup finals in Shenzhen His remark comes two days after the International Tennis Federation on Thursday, April 10, announced that the Billie Jean King Cup finals has been preponed and will take place in Shenzhen city in September, The Hindu reported.