Anand Mahindra advocates for Shenzhen-like city in India; netizens say ‘Noida is the right choice’

A user wrote, “Noida is the right choice to be pushed as a Shenzhen equivalent for India, It has everything available from vast electronics manufacturing system to components ecosystem to semiconductor research presence.” Another user remarked, “I think Machilipatnam in AP has the similarities of Shenzhen, China. It's on the east coast, in the middle of the country, next to amaravathi, vast human resources who want to transform from agri to other sectors, ready to switch. A similar case of how Shenzhen brought up.”