Anand Mahindra calls Team India ‘new Wizards of Oz’ after win over Australia; Netizens say, ‘Well sleep to ab sidhe….’

T20 World Cup 2024: Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman, known for being active on social media and outspoken in expressing his opinions and emotions about cricket, recently shared an update about T20 World Cup.

He took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate India’s victory against Australia by 24 runs in yesterday's T20 World Cup match. An ardent cricket fan, he expressed his unwavering support for Team India with a post that reads, “The new Wizards of Oz.”

Also Read | Anand Mahindra congratulates Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Telugu

Following England and South Africa's entry in the semi-finals, India has become the third country to secure a spot with this victory.

The new Wizards of Oz.



🙌



We will all sleep well tonight. #INDvsAUS https://t.co/f284ZtBrO9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2024

The business tycoon called the Indian team “new Wizards of Oz” while replying to a media outlet's announcement about the cricket match's result. “We will sleep well tonight,” Anand Mahindra added.

Also Read | Shubman Gill to lead India against Zimbabwe for 5 T20I, check Indian squad here

Netizen's reaction The post has garnered over 8,25,000 views and close to 44,000 likes so far. Netizens reacted strongly to this post with varied and interesting comments.

One user questioned, “Sir, did you watch the match or not?” referring to an old post by the business magnate. In the post, he disclosed that he doesn’t watch the Team India match due to the superstition and fear that watching it will cost the team the game. Another user pointed to the same post and sarcastically remarked, “Hoping, sir, you ain't watching the match in Semis”.

A third user stated, “You are absolutely right,” while a fourth commented,” Can’t agree more”. A fifth user posted, “Well sleep to ab sidhe Finals jitne ke baad aye gi”. A sixth user said, “We all will sleep best once Oz is out after the next match.”