Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra recently took to social media to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan.' In a social media post on X (formerly twitter), Mahindra shared a video featuring SRK riding an iconic Jawa Yezdi motorbike.

Also read: Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes fastest Bollywood movie to surpass ₹ 300 crore mark The video, showcases Shah Rukh's charismatic presence and the legendary Yezdi, the Mahindra Group-backed bike. Mahindra's caption reads, "Legends ride on Legends. YEZDI. Fierce. Proud. Indian," perfectly encapsulates the iconic blend of Indian cinema and the legacy of Indian motorbikes.

'Jawan,' the film that brought SRK and the classic Yezdi together, has enjoyed tremendous success. Shah Rukh Khan's performance in the movie has received praise, and the film has resonated with audiences across the country.

This isn't the first time Anand Mahindra expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. He has previously referred to the Bollywood star as a "natural resource," recognising SRK's enduring influence on Indian culture and entertainment.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on social media platform X that 'Jawan' turned out to be the fastest Bollywood movie to surpass ₹300 crore mark on Day 6 of its release followed by Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ that achieved this feat in 7 days. The cumulative earnings of 'Jawan,' across all languages in India, currently amount to ₹346.30 crore.

The film was released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone also plays a special role as Shah Rukh's mother in the movie. Other actors in the film include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Ridhi Dogra.