Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, known for being active on social media recently put up a post where he spoke about the increasing impact of children's choices and opinions when buying a car for the family. Anand Mahindra promised to listen to kids' views and said his team would also be inspired to create something for them.

Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a user and said, “You’re absolutely right, Vikas. Today, the voices & opinions of children are hugely influencing which car a family chooses to buy. And Advik is also right, we don’t do enough to give importance to children at the showrooms. I know our team is going to be inspired to act on Advik’s suggestion!"

Also read: Anand Mahindra shares 5 reasons why he is ‘pleased’ by Interim Budget 2024 A social media user had posted a video with the caption, “Anand Mahindra Sir - this is an appeal by Master Advik, a little follower of Mahindra_Auto to consider them equally influential in decision making of buying a car." In the video, the inquisitive boy questions that there is everything for the elders, from tea to coffee, but nothing for children.

Also read: Anand Mahindra’s secret of success: ‘Success comes from not….’ This social media post drew mixed reactions from netizens as some supported Anand Mahindra, while others termed the involvement of children in deciding a family’s car purchase to be “problems of the privileged".

One user posted, “A small dedicated play area for kids was initiated by Hyundai in 2008-10." Another user remarked, “with all humility I see these as the problems of the privileged, engaging / entertaining children who accompany a family visiting a car showroom is totally different from involving them in the decision-making of which car a family buys, I hope we don’t mix up both."

A third user commented, “Well some of your showrooms are definitely doing great in this matter! We visited Mahindra showroom at channi Vadodara last month and the manager not only gave chips and chocolate to my 6yo but also allowed him to sit at steering wheel and see if he loves the new XUV facelift." Another user praising Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Dear @anandmahindra sir kitni baar aur ❤️ lenge humara . Ab toh maine 1 nahi 2 Mahindra SUV khareed Lee hai." Another user said, “Just put a cookies 🍪 it’s not a rocket science." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

