Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra gave New Year wishes on Monday and appreciated Indian government's efforts while describing the challenges the rest of the world has been facing since the last few years.

Also read: 'What an idea Sirji': Anand Mahindra's witty reply to user asking ₹ 1 Lakh to buy Mahindra share Mahindra took to social media platform X and stated, “Happy New Year." He posed a number of questions scrutinising the 'New Year' celebrations and said, "Why do we look forward to a New Year with so much anticipation and enthusiasm? After all, isn't the calendar just a human construct, and isn't 1st January just another 'tomorrow?"

While providing an optimistic answer to these questions he stated, “I believe a New Year is special because it always symbolises a new beginning. No matter how dark the year gone by. " He acknowledged that the human spirit is instilled with the power of ‘hope’.

He described the year 2023 as ‘characterised by conflict, climate change and a sluggish post-Covid recovery.’ He further suggested that new opportunities ‘for optimism and renewal’ await with the first day of the new year marking a new chapter.

He outlined the Mahindra Group business experience that was faced with transnational challenges covering communities around the world. He pointed to the success the company achieved by overcoming those challenges.

He said, “Our great advantage and opportunity in 2024 comes from our deeply embedded Indian roots. Because all signs point to the Indian economy achieving the mythical 'lift-off' that we have been awaiting, for decades!"

He appreciated the Indian government's efforts while describing the challenges the rest of the world has been facing in the last few years. He accorded this success to the Government that invested in capital and infrastructure to keep India afloat and keep the GDP growth rate steady. He said, "While the rest of the world faced increasing turbulence over the last few years, India kept the engine of the economy chugging along through doses of Government capital and infrastructure investment."

While addressing the consumption aspect, he stated, “Companies that are able to create a portfolio of desirable products - both in features and price will face the happy challenge of raising their production to meet demand."

He stressed that India needs to become a reliable challenger for the world to beat China's supply-chain dominance and observed that the year 2024 brings forth great opportunity.

He suggested that in 2024 growth in manufacturing and exports will will be the major driving force behind consumption growth that is expected to accelerate a virtuous cycle that will continue for years to come. He said, “Investment is going to flow into India in unprecedented volumes. The opportunity for India's manufacturing to achieve a quantum leap is within our grasp- or ours to lose."

While concluding the address he stated, “May 2024 see all of us - within the Mahindra Group and across our country -fashion an innovative future and Rise to be Future-Ready."

