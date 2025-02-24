Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 personalities including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra among eight others, as part of his latest initiative to fight obesity in the country. While addressing the 119th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi addressed the growing problem of obesity in India, especially among children. He also urged citizens to make small but significant changes in their daily diets.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger.”

Who are the 10 people nominated by PM Modi? The Prime Minister has nominated Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal and author-politician Sudha Murty.

5 things to know about PM Modi's campaighn to fight obesity 1. The Prime Minister in his post tagged several influential figures and asking them to take up the challenge and nominate 10 more people each.

2. During the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted that obesity cases have doubled in the last few years, and the more concerning aspect has been the rise in obesity cases among children.

3. He also advised people to buy 10 per cent less cooking oil, and subsequently reduce the consumption of cooking oil.

4. He added that by making small changes in eating habits, one can lead to stronger, fitter and disease-free future.

5. Happy to join the campaign, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that obesity causes a number of lifestyle related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes & breathing problems not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety & depression. The Chief Minister further nominated 10 people to join PM's campaign. Among those nominated by Abdullah were Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, businessman Sajjan Jindal, actor Deepika Padukone, former tennis player Sania Mirza, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, MP Supriya Sule and former Wushu player Kuldeep Handoo.