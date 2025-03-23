As we enter spring season and you're planning a vacation, then you don't need to think much of it. Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra has already a fantastic recommendation—an Indian town Tawang situtated in Arunachal Pradesh, which he lauded about on X on Sunday, March 23.

He called it "unmatched beauty of India’s NorthEast", saying, ""Spring Fever; Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh...#SundayWandering", with a video from there and ending with a phrase “Discover Shangrila.”

It has gained more than 54,000 views, 3,400 like, 105 comments. Well, why not, since it is captivating with a beautiful view. Netizens couldn't wait to call it “a paradise in the Northeast”.

Know about Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh “TA” refers to Horse and “Wang” means Chosen. Founded in 1681 by Merak Lama Lodre Gyatso, it has the Tawang Monastery, also known as Gaden Namgyal Lhatse. The town serves as an important centre for Tibetan Buddhism, influencing the local culture remarkably. The majority of the population hails from the Monpa tribe, who primarily practice Tibetan Buddhism.

In the Urgelling Monastery, the 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born. It lures tourists not only for its natural beauty but also for its cultural importance as a pilgrimage site. According to the government, in the region's description, says it has a different variety of tree species, blue pines and Orchids flourish in natural splendor in the friendly company of crucial herbal and medicinal plants. The highest mountain peak in the district is called as “GOURICHEN”, which is 22500 feet nearly from the mean sea level.