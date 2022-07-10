Anand Mahindra's cheeky reply when asked about his age by a Twitter user

Anand Mahindra's cheeky reply when asked about his age by a Twitter user2 min read . 07:04 AM IST
- A Twitter user asked Anand Mahindra about his age. Check out his response
Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, is quite popular among the Twitterati. As an avid social media user, Anand Mahindra often replies to netizens and engages in interactive sessions.
One such was on Saturday when a Twitter user asked him his age. "Mr. Anand mahindra ji, how old are you?"
Witty as he is, Anand Mahindra replied: "You could have found out via google, so I suppose this is a philosophical question."
"In that spirit, my answer is that "Age (like beauty) lies in the eyes of the beholder." So I am only as old as YOU think I am…," Anand Mahindra said.
A user commented on the post and said, "Sir whenever I see ur handsome macho face my eyes starts to twitch,very difficult to guess ur age. Mine is psycological question."
The replies to the post got ore philosophical as another Twitter posted, "Age is irrelevant Sir,...instead of that I ask how many Sunsets u've seen... Hearts u've loved...Trips u've taken... or Concerts u've been to.. that's how old you are..!!"
"Age is an issue of mind over matter if you don't mind it doesn't matter," one Twitter user said.
Just a few days ago, Anand Mahindra was asked about his qualification, while another asked if he was an NRI (Non-resident Indian).
To the question about his qualification, Anand Mahindra said, "Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience."
On July 4, the industrialist shared the skyline of Manhattan in New York City, the United States. To which he was asked if he was an NRI.
Anand Mahindra just won the Internet with his response. He said, "Just visiting family in New York. So I am an HRI. Heart (always) resident in India."
On Saturday, Anand Mahindra took potshots at Elon Musk just as he pulled out of the $44 billion Twitter deal, alleging the social media giant did not share enough information on the fake accounts.
