Anand Mahindra reveals what’s on his bucket list, says ’Mumbai to Goa in...’

Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group chairman, shared an item from his bucket list. The 69-year-old, in a social media post, said that he wants to cover the distance between Mumbai and Goa in 6 hours in a Mahindra Thar ROXX.

In a post on X, Anand Mahindra stated, “This is one item on my bucket list that will definitely get done…Mumbai to Goa in 6 hours in a Thar Roxx….” Mentioning a problem in scripting the ‘Bombay to Goa’ remake, he humorously stated, “The only problem with a shortened highway is that it may not be a long enough journey to justify a remake of the old movie classic….” He made these remarks amid the ongoing work at the Goa Highway project in Maharashtra which will reduce travel time from 12 hours to 6 hours.

Advertisement

Also Read | Anand Mahindra reacts as Indian paralympic archer buys Scorpio

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, revealing his bucket list said he wants to drive from Mumbai to Goa in 6 hours using the Mahindra Thar ROXX.

Advertisement

Bombay to Goa S. Ramanathan directorial Bombay to Goa is a comedy film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Shatrughan Sinha, Nazir Hussain, Mehmood and Anwar Ali in lead roles.

Social media strongly reacted to Anand Mahindra's post. “The Thar Roxx is made for this adventure! Let’s just hope the journey’s length gives us enough time to enjoy the ride,” a user wrote.

A second user replied, “That sounds like an adventure worth taking! A thrilling ride from Mumbai to Goa in 6 hours definitely calls for a classic road trip movie!”

Advertisement

A third user replied, “Classic will always be everyone's favourite, remakes seem like imitations, Thar makes the ride comfortable.” A fourth user commented, “But what about the time taken from Andheri to Panvel? The script has to be changed to have most of the story in the city.”

A fifth user sceptical of Anand Mahindra's suggestion said, “Sir it's such a great classic no remake will justify it..this movie had all the greatest comedians of Cinema.” He further noted, “Mehmood sahab, Mukri ji, Kishore Da, Asit Sen ji, Jr. Mahmood, Manoramaa ji, The great Lalita Pawar ji, Sr. Bachchan sahab and Aruna Irani ji were great and not to forget Shatrughan Sinha sahab. How will this cast be replicated?”

Advertisement