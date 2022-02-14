Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share 'Monday motivation' quotes and videos which helps his fans and followers to kill their 'Monday Blues'. In his latest post, the industrialist has shared a video of a daredevil carpenter who jumped under a moving train to save a girl who had fallen on the tracks.

Anand Mahindra praised the man and wrote, "Incredible courage; incredible selflessness. Incredible India. There are role models all around us. #MondayMotivation".

Last week, the daunting video of the Bhopal-based carpenter went viral on social media.

Last week, the daunting video of the Bhopal-based carpenter went viral on social media. In the video, 37-year-old Mohammad Mehboob can be seen holding the woman's head down to prevent it from hitting anything protruding from the undercarriage.

The incident took place in Barkhedi around 8 pm on February 5, when Mehboob, was walking near the scene after offering namaz. A woman in her 20s carrying a backpack was crossing the railway track at the time when a goods train started approaching.

The woman got scared and tripped on the tracks and could not get up and move away from the train's path.

When onlookers started shouting in panic, Mehboob acted on impulse and jumped on the track and ran up to the woman, dragged her to the middle of the trackbed, and kept her from lifting her head as the train passed over them.

People kept cautioning the duo to stay down till at least 28 wagons on the train passed over them.

After the near-death experience, the woman broke down in tears and hugged her father and brother who had not crossed the railway track with her at the time.

