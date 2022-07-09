Anand Mahindra's 'Twitter Tease' to Elon Musk as he pulls out of $44 bn deal

Anand Mahindra's 'Twitter Tease' to Elon Musk as he pulls out of $44 bn deal1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra joined in as an avalanche of reactions poured in over Twitter-Elon Musk deal
Social media went abuzz just as Elon Musk pulled the plug on the $44 billion Twitter deal, alleging the company failed to provide enough information on the number of fake accounts.
Elon Musk's pulling out of the Twitter buyout deal set the stage for a court battle as the social media giant said it will sue the Tesla CEO.
Just as Elon Musk backed out of the deal, triggering an avalanche of reactions, Industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined in, poking fun at the development.
Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote: "If Elon [Musk] was traveling on an Indian train, the conductor would label him a "TT" Ticketless Traveler," he said, adding, "But TT could now also become a term for any headline grabbing bid that implodes: A Twitter Tease."
Reacting to Anand Mahindra's tweet, a Twitter user asked the Mahindra Group Chairperson: "why don't u consider buying twitter? We are too much dependent on these social media controlled by west. They can shutt off anyday like they did to Russia (ie SWIFT, apple). We are self reliant in automobiles & payments thanks to #mahindra #tata #bajaja #tvs #UPI."
Another asked, "Sir why don't you open the same platform pan India."
A Twitter user said, "Thankfully, ticketless travelers don't change the direction of the train as per their whims."
Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.
