Anand Mahindra's 'Twitter Tease' to Elon Musk as he pulls out of $44 bn deal

Reacting to Anand Mahindra's tweet, a Twitter user asked the Mahindra Group Chairperson: "why don't u consider buying twitter? We are too much dependent on these social media controlled by west. They can shutt off anyday like they did to Russia (ie SWIFT, apple). We are self reliant in automobiles & payments thanks to #mahindra #tata #bajaja #tvs #UPI."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}