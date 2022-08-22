Anand Mahindra shares an upbeat video to beat your ‘Monday blues’. See post

Anand Mahindra shares an upbeat video to beat your ‘Monday blues’. See post2 min read . 10:47 AM IST
- Anand Mahindra's online followers, who keenly wait for his tweets, were treated to an upbeat video this morning that can beat their Monday Blues
Industrialist Anand Mahindra routinely updates his 9.6 million followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspiring messages. His online followers, who keenly wait for his tweets, were treated to an upbeat video this morning that can beat their Monday Blues.
The video is from Trinidad, a Caribbean nation near Venezuela where people are seen dancing and drinking beers. The video also has a remix of a popular Hindi film song from Deva Aannd's time, 'Pal bhar ke liye koi hame pyar karle".
Mahindra was so impressed with the spirit of Trinidad's people that he put the country on top of his vacation's wishlist.
Mahindra wrote, "This isn’t the usual, #MondayMotivation type of reflection. But I think it guarantees an upbeat start to the week! And Trinidad goes to the top of my vacation destination wish-list".
Yesterday, the billionaire businessman shared a motivational post remembering "advice" from the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. His social media post was directed at the youth of the nation and their health.
It is said that health is wealth and Anand Mahindra's Twitter post significantly proved the proverb right. Taking to Twitter, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared "advice" from the late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala that he once mentioned during an interview with a popular media house.
Mahindra's post was captioned as "This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life, Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It's advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money. #SundayThoughts".
The post also attached a screenshot of an old news report where the late investor Jhunjhunwala said that he failed to invest in good health and further urged everyone to invest more in health. "My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that".
