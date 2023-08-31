Mahindra welcomes Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador of Swaraj Tractors, saying their paths were meant to cross

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has welcomed Mahindra Singh Dhoni as the cricketer became a brand ambassador of his Swaraj Tractors. There have been times when Mahendra Singh Dhoni has expressed his passion for farming. And now, he has become a brand ambassador of Swaraj Tractors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Welcoming Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the “Swaraj family", Anand Mahindra said the paths of “Mahi and Mahindra" were always meant to cross.

The industrialist wrote: “Mahi and Mahindra, when it's already in the name, it means our paths were always meant to cross! Join me as we #WelcomeMahi to the Swaraj family. @tractorsswaraj @mahindrarise." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swaraj Tractors also tweeted announcing the joining of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the face of the company while mentioning the cricketer’s love for farming.

Swaraj Tractors tweeted, “Who better to be the face of Swaraj, than someone who owns, uses, and loves the tractor. We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni, a proud Swaraj Tractor owner to our family. We are excited to see a great innings on the farm field too!"

