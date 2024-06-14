Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding events in Italy Check photos

An extravagant pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Italy ahead of their July wedding. The Ambani family hosted a lavish event attended by Bollywood celebrities, friends, and family.

Oishi Sarkar
First Published06:24 PM IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 12. (ANI Photo)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 12. (ANI Photo)(Image source-Instagram)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. In Italy, the couple took part in the celebrations. View the images within.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding photos

A lavish engagement ceremony took place in Mumbai in January 2023 for the couple. They threw an extravagant party in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3, which was attended by other billionaires, movie stars, cricket players, and international pop icons, prior to the Italy celebration

Images from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration in Italy have resurfaced online. In anticipation of Anant and Radhika's wedding, which is scheduled for the second week of July, the Ambani family threw a lavish celebration earlier this month that was attended by friends, family, and numerous Bollywood celebrities.

The Ambani family threw a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, where Radhika Merchant's parents, Shaila and Viren Merchant, posed with the intended bride. Arriving at the masquerade ball in matching outfits, Nita and Mukesh Ambani go hand in hand.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are scheduled to tie the knot in July. From July 12 to July 14, three days will be dedicated to their wedding ceremonies.

Radhika also wore a white satin floor-grazing skirt by Grace Ling and a custom 3D-carved gold bust. The future bride became a space goddess in the group. She accessorized the look with bold makeup, loose, curly hair, rings, gold bracelets, and drop earrings.

During the celebrations in Italy, she is also seen having a great time with Isha Ambani and her friends.

Radhika decided to wear a vintage Dior piece to end the festivities in Portofino. She was dressed in a raspberry pink cocktail dress that was part of Yves Saint Laurent's Autumn Winter 1959 Haute Couture collection for Christian Dior.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsAnant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding events in Italy Check photos

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,229.00-212.00
    Chennai
    73,658.00288.00
    Delhi
    73,444.00289.00
    Kolkata
    73,229.00432.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue