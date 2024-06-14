Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding events in Italy Check photos

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. In Italy, the couple took part in the celebrations. View the images within.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding photos

A lavish engagement ceremony took place in Mumbai in January 2023 for the couple. They threw an extravagant party in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3, which was attended by other billionaires, movie stars, cricket players, and international pop icons, prior to the Italy celebration

Images from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration in Italy have resurfaced online. In anticipation of Anant and Radhika's wedding, which is scheduled for the second week of July, the Ambani family threw a lavish celebration earlier this month that was attended by friends, family, and numerous Bollywood celebrities.

The Ambani family threw a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, where Radhika Merchant's parents, Shaila and Viren Merchant, posed with the intended bride. Arriving at the masquerade ball in matching outfits, Nita and Mukesh Ambani go hand in hand.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are scheduled to tie the knot in July. From July 12 to July 14, three days will be dedicated to their wedding ceremonies.

Radhika also wore a white satin floor-grazing skirt by Grace Ling and a custom 3D-carved gold bust. The future bride became a space goddess in the group. She accessorized the look with bold makeup, loose, curly hair, rings, gold bracelets, and drop earrings.

During the celebrations in Italy, she is also seen having a great time with Isha Ambani and her friends.