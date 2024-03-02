Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani along with Priti Adani arrived in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant-Radhika Merchant on Saturday

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebratios: Business magnate Gautam Adani arrived in Jamnagar on Saturday to attend one of India's most expensive pre-wedding celebrations which is set to be joined by billionaires from around the world, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with his son Anant Ambani at pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

B-town celebs join Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash | See Pics The high-profile list of nearly 1,200 guests includes Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Sunder Pichai and Ivanka Trump. The ceremony will also be joined by Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla; sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, etc and Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, etc.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Actor Katrina Kaif, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone pose during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar,

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and wife Alia Bhat were spotted twinning for the event. Daughter Raha was also spotted with the couple. Forever young Kareena Kapoor was spotted with actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan during the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar on Friday.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (C) with his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan (2L) upon their arrival at Jamnagar Airport in Jamnagar, to attend a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor poses and his daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor arrive in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Actor Ajay Devgn (R) during Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant's pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar, Friday night, March 1, 2024

On the first day of the pre-wedding festivities, a special drone show was organised in the city, which was followed by a splendid performance by Pop star Rihanna. Multiple videos and photos from the event went viral on the internet.

At another event, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

While sharing her love and passion for art and culture Nita Ambani said, “Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!