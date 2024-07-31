Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted in Paris with Ambani family for Paris 2024 Olympics | Watch

  • The family is in the city while the Paris 2024 Olympics are underway, with Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also present.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Published31 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding day last week
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding day last week(Epic Stories)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who recently got married in a lavish wedding in Mumbai, were spotted in Paris with the rest of the Ambani family including Mukesh Ambani, Isha and her husband Anand Piramal. The family is in the city while the Paris 2024 Olympics are underway, with Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also present.

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 07:17 AM IST
