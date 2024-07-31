Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted in Paris with Ambani family for Paris 2024 Olympics | Watch

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted in Paris with Ambani family for Paris 2024 Olympics | Watch

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • The family is in the city while the Paris 2024 Olympics are underway, with Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also present.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding day last week

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who recently got married in a lavish wedding in Mumbai, were spotted in Paris with the rest of the Ambani family including Mukesh Ambani, Isha and her husband Anand Piramal. The family is in the city while the Paris 2024 Olympics are underway, with Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also present.

