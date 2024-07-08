Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 5-star hotel rooms in BKC almost ‘sold out’, prices soar

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Rooms in many prominent 5-star hotels in the BKC area, where the wedding is scheduled to be held on July 12, have been are ‘sold out’.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published8 Jul 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The couple will tie the knot on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre. Rooms in many five-star hotels near BKC have been reportedly sold out.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The couple will tie the knot on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre. Rooms in many five-star hotels near BKC have been reportedly sold out.(AP)

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have impacted hotel prices and availability of hotels in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area. Rooms in prominent hotels around the BKC area, where the wedding is scheduled to be held, have been almost "sold out," according to official hotel and travel agency websites.

Hotel Trident and Oberoi, Mumbai, do not have rooms available from July 10 to July 14, as per their official websites. Prices of hotel rooms around the BKC have soared significantly.

According to travel websites, room rates at Sofitel, BKC on July 8 are 13000 and 30,060 on July 13 and 40,410 on July 14. The prices do not include taxes. Rooms were unavailable on July 10 and July 11 at Sofitel.

Rooms were available in some 5-star hotels near the BKC area including The Lalit, ITC Maratha, Taj Santa Cruz, Grand Hyatt.

 

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Who all are invited to the grand gala?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding 

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant’s wedding is scheduled on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.The celebrations began on July 5, where international pop star Justin Bieber performed for the Sangeet ceremony.

With the wedding due on July 12, the festivities will go on till July 14. On July 13 the family will conduct ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ and the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception is due on July 14, according to reports.

The Ambani family has not given official confirmation on where the wedding guests would be staying.

 

Also Read | Mumbai traffic restrictions due to Ambani wedding leaves netizens furious

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory

The Mumbai police issued an advisory on July 5, diverting and restricting roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre from July 12 to 15.

“Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic,” Mumbai traffic police posted on X.

 

 

Also Read | Anant-Radhika 2nd pre-wedding bash: Ambanis shut down entire plaza in Portofino

The Bandra Kurla Complex is one of the prime and costliest locations in Mumbai. Offices of the Reserve Bank of India, the National Stock Exchange, Indian Oil, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda are located there. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 03:19 PM IST
HomeNewsAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 5-star hotel rooms in BKC almost ‘sold out’, prices soar

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.25
03:19 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.5 (-1.43%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.20
03:19 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11 (3.82%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.95
03:19 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1.2 (-0.7%)

Bharat Electronics

334.35
03:19 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.35 (3.19%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,100.00
03:12 PM | 8 JUL 2024
82.85 (8.15%)

One 97 Communications

471.45
03:12 PM | 8 JUL 2024
34.85 (7.98%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.05
03:12 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.75 (7.3%)

Metro Brands

1,291.85
03:12 PM | 8 JUL 2024
76.9 (6.33%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue