Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 5-star hotel rooms in BKC almost ‘sold out’, prices soar

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have impacted hotel prices and availability of hotels in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area. Rooms in prominent hotels around the BKC area, where the wedding is scheduled to be held, have been almost "sold out," according to official hotel and travel agency websites.

Hotel Trident and Oberoi, Mumbai, do not have rooms available from July 10 to July 14, as per their official websites. Prices of hotel rooms around the BKC have soared significantly.

According to travel websites, room rates at Sofitel, BKC on July 8 are ₹13000 and ₹30,060 on July 13 and ₹40,410 on July 14. The prices do not include taxes. Rooms were unavailable on July 10 and July 11 at Sofitel.

Rooms were available in some 5-star hotels near the BKC area including The Lalit, ITC Maratha, Taj Santa Cruz, Grand Hyatt.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant’s wedding is scheduled on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.The celebrations began on July 5, where international pop star Justin Bieber performed for the Sangeet ceremony.

With the wedding due on July 12, the festivities will go on till July 14. On July 13 the family will conduct ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ and the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception is due on July 14, according to reports.

The Ambani family has not given official confirmation on where the wedding guests would be staying.

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory The Mumbai police issued an advisory on July 5, diverting and restricting roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre from July 12 to 15.

“Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic,” Mumbai traffic police posted on X.

Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/KeERCC3ikw — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 5, 2024