Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Grand celebration to feature on Kim Kardashian’s family reality show

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian posted a screenshot of her and sister Khloe getting ready for the Ambani wedding and confirmed that filming for their reality show was ongoing and would show their time in India.

First Published13 Jul 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: American media personalities and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the Ambani wedding celebrations in BKC Mumbai on July 12.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: American media personalities and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the Ambani wedding celebrations in BKC Mumbai on July 12.(PTI via @kimkardashian on Instagram)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: American television celebrity and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian made headlines for her attendance of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai on July 12 with younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

The sisters have in a series of posts on Instagram said that scenes from the grand wedding celebration will make it to their popular reality show ‘The Kardashians’, PTI reported.

The Kardashians were among a host of Indian and global personalities in attendance at the extravagant affair held at the Ambani-owned Jio Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

Production Crew With Kim and Khloe

In a video posted by Khloe (40) on Instagram, she and Kim (43) were seen being followed by a production crew, consisting camera, lights and microphones, first raising alert among fans that shooting for their family show ‘The Kardashians’ was ongoing.

Later, Kim posted a screenshot of the sisters getting ready for the Ambani wedding, confirming that filming for their reality show was indeed ongoing.

“Had to screen grab our video bc we're just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (sic),” she wrote.

‘The Kardashians’

‘The Kardashians’ is streamed by Disney Hotstar in India. It is focused on the family and personal lives of the Kardashians and Jenners. Notably, it is a reboot of the original reality TV show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ that aired on E! television network in the United States. The long-running show ended after a 20 season run in 2021.

Anant-Radhika Wedding

Both the sisters, styled by Dani Levi, were dressed in custom-made designs and jewellery by celebrity-favourite designer Manish Malhotra. While Kim was draped in a glittering red lehenga-saree, Khloe opted for an ivory-gold lehenga-saree with heavy embellishments.

The Kardashian sisters landed in Mumbai on early on July 12 with their staff and security detail in tow. They received a red carpet welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel and also took an auto rickshaw ride through the city's bustling streets before the wedding.

Anant Ambani, is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. He wed pharmaceutical heiress and Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant at the star-studded event on July 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 02:45 PM IST
