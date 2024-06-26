Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani extends invite to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Watch

Mukesh Ambani extended invite to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for his son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published12:14 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant accompany Mukesh Ambani to invite Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for their wedding at Jio World Convention Centre.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant accompany Mukesh Ambani to invite Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for their wedding at Jio World Convention Centre. (Screengrab@ ANI)

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the wedding ceremony of his youngest son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant on Wednesday. The wedding will take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

Accompanied by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani personally delivered the invitation to CM Eknath Shinde. 

The event is expected to be a lavish affair blending tradition with modernity, meticulously planned according to Hindu Vedic customs.

The celebrations will commence with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, followed by the Shubh Aashirwad event the next day. The three-day celebrations will conclude with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, scheduled for July 13.

Guests have been instructed to adhere to specific dress codes, with traditional attire required for the wedding day and 'Indian chic' attire for the reception.

Ahead of the ceremony, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday, June 24, to offer the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva. "I offered prayers to Lord Shiva. I am feeling very blessed. Today I came here with the invitation for the wedding of Anant and Radhika to offer it to the almighty. I came here after 10 years. I am happy to see the development here," ANI quoted Nita Ambani as saying.

Earlier this year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar and Italy, characterized by splendour and magnificence and attended by a star-studded guest list from across the globe.

(With ANI inputs)

