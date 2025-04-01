Anant Ambani undertakes 140 km ‘padyatra’ from Jamnagar to Dwarka. Here’s why…

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries and son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, began a 140-km ‘padyatra’ (spiritual journey) from Jamnagar to Dwarka, according to an ANI report.

The youngest Ambani, whose marriage to Radhika Merchant grabbed headlines all throughout last year, has begun the padyatra last week, it added.

Why is Anant Ambani Going to Dwarka on 140 km Padyatra? Anant Ambani, is known for his devotion to Lord Krishna, and Dwarka is known as the diety's city. Hence to celebrate his upcoming 30th birthday, Anant Ambani has resolved to take darshan of Lord Dwarkadhish (another name for Lord Krishna).

ANI reported on April 1 that the 140-km journey has now entered its fifth day, and it may take Anant Ambani another two to four days to reach Dwarka on foot.

Anant Ambani's Message for Youth: ‘Have Faith…’ Speaking to reporters, Anant Ambani stated that he had always remembered Lord Dwarkadhish before commencing any work and that the work was completed without any obstacles.

“The padayatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach Dwarka in another two to four days,” he told reporters.

He also added a message to the youth of India, “I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacle, and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about.”

About Anant Ambani's 140 km Padyatra Anant Ambani began his journey from Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar. According to the report, he walks 10-12 km every night, accompanied by his Z-level security and local police protection.

The billionaire will celebrate his 30th birthday on April 10 with prayers and offerings at the Dwarkadhish Temple.

Vantara Gets ‘Prani Mitra’ National Award Apart from spirituality and devotion, Anant Ambani's wildlife conservation and rescue and rehabilitation initiative, Vantara, was conferred with the prestigious 'Prani Mitra' National Award, under the ‘Corporate’ category.

This award is India's highest honour in animal welfare, conferred by the Government of India. Vantara focuses on rescuing and rehabilitating animals while ensuring their well-being in a safe and sustainable environment.

The award recognizes the exceptional contributions of Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), an organisation under Vantara dedicated to the rescue, treatment, and lifelong care of elephants.