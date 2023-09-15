Anantnag encounter: Missing soldier found dead as operation runs into 3rd day

Anantnag encounter: Missing soldier found dead as operation runs into 3rd day1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:36 PM IST
The soldier who had been missing since yesterday has been found dead on the day of the operation to neutralize terrorists ran into Day 3
One more soldier, who had been missing since yesterday (Thursday) amid the Anantnag encounter where the security forces are trying to neutralize holed-up terrorists, has been found dead. The death toll in the Anantnag encounter has climbed to four. The other slain senior Army officers and the DSP were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and Humayun Bhat.