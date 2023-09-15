Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Anantnag encounter: Missing soldier found dead as operation runs into 3rd day

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:36 PM IST Livemint

  • The soldier who had been missing since yesterday has been found dead on the day of the operation to neutralize terrorists ran into Day 3

Anantnag: A blast at the terrorists' hideout during the ongoing encounter at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_15_2023_000069A)

One more soldier, who had been missing since yesterday (Thursday) amid the Anantnag encounter where the security forces are trying to neutralize holed-up terrorists, has been found dead. The death toll in the Anantnag encounter has climbed to four. The other slain senior Army officers and the DSP were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and Humayun Bhat.

The encounter broke out on Wednesday, September 13, and the ongoing gunfight between a combined team of security personnel from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district entered Day 3 today.

According to the security officials, the soldier “had been reported missing since yesterday."

“During joint security operations against terrorists in Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones. Grenade launchers also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area," they said.

Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 05:32 PM IST
