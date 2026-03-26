Ananya Birla drops major update on RCB after defending champions become most expensive IPL franchise; ‘good news is…’

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have a new owner after the franchise was acquired by a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures founded by sports investor David Blitzer, and American asset management firm Blackstone.
The consortium are buying RCB and it's women's team from United Spirits Limited in a transaction valued at approximately ₹166.6 billion ($1.78 billion), in a deal that was announced on Tuesday, four days before the Bengaluru-based franchise start their IPL defense. It also made RCB as the most expensive franchise in IPL history.
Amid the buzz on RCB, speculation were rife whether the franchise will have its original name Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Putting rest to all the speculations, Ananya Birla, daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and a key public face of the Aditya Birla Group, took to Instagram to settle the debate. She stated that the franchise name will remain the same.
“RCB is sold for 16705 crores..!” Ananya wrote on her Instagram story. “A consortium of Aditya Birla Group, David Blitzer, Blackstone has acquired RCB. Good news is as per reports Aditya Birla group have confirmed that the name ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ will remain same,” she added further.
It must be noted that the takeover of RCB by the new owners will take place after the commencement of IPL 2026. Under the new ownership structure, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director of Aditya Birla Group, will takeover as the chairman. Satyan Gajwani of The Times of India Group will take up the role of vice-chairman of RCB.
RCB will start their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, there will no Opening Ceremony this time as the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council decided scrape the event as a mark of respect to the 11 lives lost last year in a stampede at the Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4.
“Due to last year's tragic incident on 4 June last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on 4 June 2025,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told TOI.
|Opponents
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|March 28
|7:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Chennai Super Kings
|April 5
|7;30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Rajasthan Royals
|April 10
|7:30 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|Mumbai Indians
|April 12
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.