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Ananya Birla drops major update on RCB after defending champions become most expensive IPL franchise; ‘good news is…’

A consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures founded by David Blitzer, and American asset management firm Blackstone will take over RCB after the commencement of IPL 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Mar 2026, 03:56 PM IST
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of IPL.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of IPL. (HT_PRINT)
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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have a new owner after the franchise was acquired by a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures founded by sports investor David Blitzer, and American asset management firm Blackstone.

The consortium are buying RCB and it's women's team from United Spirits Limited in a transaction valued at approximately 166.6 billion ($1.78 billion), in a deal that was announced on Tuesday, four days before the Bengaluru-based franchise start their IPL defense. It also made RCB as the most expensive franchise in IPL history.

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Amid the buzz on RCB, speculation were rife whether the franchise will have its original name Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Putting rest to all the speculations, Ananya Birla, daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and a key public face of the Aditya Birla Group, took to Instagram to settle the debate. She stated that the franchise name will remain the same.

Ananya Birla's major update on RCB before IPL 2026.

“RCB is sold for 16705 crores..!” Ananya wrote on her Instagram story. “A consortium of Aditya Birla Group, David Blitzer, Blackstone has acquired RCB. Good news is as per reports Aditya Birla group have confirmed that the name ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ will remain same,” she added further.

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Who will head RCB after takeover?

It must be noted that the takeover of RCB by the new owners will take place after the commencement of IPL 2026. Under the new ownership structure, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director of Aditya Birla Group, will takeover as the chairman. Satyan Gajwani of The Times of India Group will take up the role of vice-chairman of RCB.

When will RCB start IPL 2026 campaign?

RCB will start their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, there will no Opening Ceremony this time as the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council decided scrape the event as a mark of respect to the 11 lives lost last year in a stampede at the Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4.

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“Due to last year's tragic incident on 4 June last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on 4 June 2025,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told TOI.

RCB's IPL 2026 schedule in first phase

OpponentsDateTimeVenue
Sunrisers HyderabadMarch 287:30 PMM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Chennai Super KingsApril 57;30 PMM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Rajasthan RoyalsApril 107:30 PMACA Stadium, Guwahati
Mumbai IndiansApril 127:30 PMWankhede Stadium, Mumbai

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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