Home / News / Andhra CM’s sister Sharmila’s car towed away with her inside it: Watch

Andhra CM’s sister Sharmila’s car towed away with her inside it: Watch

1 min read . 03:03 PM ISTLivemint
YS Sharmila's car being towed away by police

  • As YS Sharmila started her car to join the protest rally to K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence, police came and towed away her car while she was in the driver’s seat

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila, who is also Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy’s sister, was participating in a protest against the Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s government when her car was towed away by the police. As YS Sharmila started her car to join the protest rally to K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence, police came and towed away her car while she was in the driver’s seat. The visuals showed police dragging away the car with her in it.

YS Sharmila was also detained from Somajiguda after she tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao the chief minister’s residence. Police are shifting her to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

VIDEO

Meanwhile, mild tension has prevailed in the Warangal district of Telangana after a caravan used by YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila, as part of her ongoing state-wide padayatra, was attacked and set on fire besides windowpanes of one vehicle damaged.

As the situation worsened, the police cancelled the permission for the padyatra. YS Sharmila was also stopped and asked to return to Hyderabad with police escort.

The incident happened near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal where YS Sharmila was participating in the 223rd day of her padayatra titled 'Praja Prasthanam'.

The YSR Telangana party leader alleged that the caravan Sharmila is using to rest during her ongoing padayatra was attacked and torched by members of the ruling TRS. They further alleged that the mob broke glasses of cars belonging to YSR Telangana Party leaders.

Police, however, said that some unidentified persons attempted to set the caravan on fire, but they were prevented from doing so.

(With agency inputs)

