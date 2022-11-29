Andhra CM’s sister Sharmila’s car towed away with her inside it: Watch

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila, who is also Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy’s sister, was participating in a protest against the Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s government when her car was towed away by the police. As YS Sharmila started her car to join the protest rally to K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence, police came and towed away her car while she was in the driver’s seat. The visuals showed police dragging away the car with her in it.

