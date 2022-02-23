Andhra Pradesh: 5 injured in explosion at Hetero Drugs in Visakhapatnam1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2022, 10:20 PM IST
- Five were injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd in Visakhapatnam, police officials said today
|
Listen to this article
As many as five people have been injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd in Visakhapatnam, police officials said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, six migrant workers were killed and 14 others sustained burn injuries in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.
The injured included nine women. Eleven who were in serious condition were shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!