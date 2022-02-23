OPEN APP
Andhra Pradesh: 5 injured in explosion at Hetero Drugs in Visakhapatnam
As many as five people have been injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd in Visakhapatnam, police officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, six migrant workers were killed and 14 others sustained burn injuries in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The injured included nine women. Eleven who were in serious condition were shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

 

